410 Project and community members create mural for Mankato PrideFest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday, community members came to the 410 Project to add a little bit of red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple to the organization’s first mural for Mankato PrideFest.
Dana Sikkila, who said she has marched in the pride parade every year, said she wanted to create a mural that brought people together.
“The one thing is really advocacy and having a piece of artwork downtown that is in support of diversity," she said.
Sikkila said she worked with Jeni Koldstad, the interim executive director of south central Minnesota Pride, to make it happen.
“It brings a community piece. It brings people together to create something," Koldstad said.
Kolstad was also able to get a $2,000 grant for the mural from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council.
Once done, the mural will be temporarily displayed on Riverfront Drive on the side of the ARTifact building.
Sikkila said she loves to see how the festival grows each year.
“And it’s just a great celebration, again, of celebrating the diverse people that we have in our community," she said.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.