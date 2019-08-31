Volunteers repair the mountain bike trails at Kiwanis Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Mountain Bikers are on a mission to open five miles of trail for local bikers.
Since late March, the Kiwanis Park Mountain Bike Trail has seen extreme flooding damage to its bike paths.
Today about 20 volunteers joined the Mankato Area Mountain Bikers to reclaim and repair the trails starting with the mile–long green trail.
“This area in here was under probably 6 feet of water. There’s areas out in the trail where I’m standing there and there’s debris that’s actually above my head. It was probably a good 10 feet deep easily out there in spots and it had currents – all the longs and everything move in and it’s almost impossible to find the trail. So, now we’re rebuilding again for I think the fifth time,” president of Mankato Area Mountain Bikers Jason Thate said.
Some trails have areas that just need clean–up and others that need to be completely rebuilt.
Once volunteers complete the short loop, they'll move onto another part of the trail.
Those volunteers aren’t sure how long it will take for those trails to reopen.
