WWII veteran laid to rest

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) -A World War II Veteran was laid to rest today with full military honors.
Louis M. Maday passed away at age 96. Maday served in the U.S. Army’s 17th Airborne from 1943 to 1946, where he took part in in the Battle of the Bulge and was a glider man and paratrooper.
Maday was beloved in the community. Today’s funeral services drew over 300 people.
Escorted by police a caravan of family members’ cars followed Maday’s hearse from the church to the burial in Fairmont. But they made one last stop: A drive around Maday’s favorite place, the farm.
His family consists of 15 children and 46 grandchildren who all came together to lay him to rest.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.