Center Creek Orchard opens for the season

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - With the cooler temperatures this week, it feels like fall is approaching quickly. Center Creek Orchard is open to help families celebrate the turn of the season.
Located just eight miles outside of Fairmont, the farm is entering its eleventh year of fall fun.
“We have a zip line and some duck races back there, down below we added an area what we call our pumpkin games and there’s a striker down there, pumpkin toss, pumpkin bowling, there’s a giant maze and a couple other things down there to do with pumpkins,” Center Creek Orchard co-owner Gordon Toupal said.
