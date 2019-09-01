Community gets the chance to canoe in the Swan Lake Paddle

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - Not many know that Swan Lake is North America’s largest wetland and one of the healthiest shallow lakes and it’s right in the heart of Southern Minnesota.
Today, participants got to see it for themselves with the opportunity to paddle along Swan Lake.
The group took off from the boat ramp at Nicollet Bay and were taught how to paddle and about the significance of their surroundings.
With the lake being approximately 10,900 acres big, participants didn't get to see it all – but still learned a lot.
“I think Swan Lake is one of our most unique natural resources and I would say state wide it is. And again I think it is because so few people know about it. And you know, we’re only taking 14–20 people per time that we go paddling and I think that’s, for me, the goal is to introduce people to this wonderful resource," Minneopa Area Naturalist Scott Kudelka said.
The Swan Lake paddle has been available to the community for some time and Kudelka says there will be more upcoming chances to get in on the action.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.