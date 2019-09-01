St. Peter boys soccer team utilizes family ties

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter boys soccer team is currently 3-0-1 on the season.
The team dynamic is a unique one, head coach, assistant coach and one of the senior captains are brothers.
We had a chance to talk with these three earlier this week to get some insight on how this family works as a team.
“I love it, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend time with my brothers going towards a common goal, soccer’s been pretty big with our family, me and my three brothers are all adopted from Columbia and South America so to carry soccer on here in the states is something special for us and something we all share in common," Alex Nadeau, St. Peter head coach, said.
“It’s pretty cool, it’s definitely different than most situations but looking back on this in ten years it’s going to be like ‘Wow we really got to coach together and we got to coach my little brother as a player’ so I think that’s pretty cool, sometimes it can get a little bit hectic but that’s the stuff that people don’t see and that’s what makes it even better when we get together, so it’s fun to say the least,” Tanner Nadeau, St. Peter assistant coach, said.
“If you told me when I was younger that I’d be getting coached my senior year by both of my brothers I probably wouldn’t have believed you but I mean it’s something special to be able to finish your last year of soccer playing and coaching with some of your best friends so yeah it’s really special and I’m just glad I can have one last ride with them,” Daniel Nadeau, St. Peter senior midfielder, said.
Although the brothers see it as a benefit to be coaching and playing with each other things aren’t always easy.
“Things can be difficult sometimes thought because sometimes they see me more as a brother than as a coach but I think at the end of the day we’re always willing to talk to each other and work things out and I think that’s also pretty special and we know how hard we can push each other and we know kind of when to ease off and that’s not always true with just regular coaching crews so, I love them so it’s really special for me to get to do this with them,” Alex Nadeau, said.
The brothers along with the rest of the St. Peter boys soccer team will be back in action for the fifth game of the season Tuesday as they take on Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair.
