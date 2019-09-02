Mountain Lake native pursues professional football career

MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) -Mountain Lake native, Carter Kirk, is pursuing a career in professional football.
Sports director Rob Clark tells us why that dream may be a reality in the next month.
The XFL draft is coming up in October,and the former Mountain Lake Area Wolverine and SMSU Mustang, Carter Kirk, hopes to hear his name called after taking part in the XFL showcase in St. Louis earlier this year.
“I was able to perform in front of all the coaches for the XFL teams, and I felt like I performed really well. It’s been a waiting process, I’ve got to wait until the draft is, and if I do get an opportunity, I’ll make the most of it,” said Carter Kirk, former SMSU TE.
Kirk drew some interest from NFL teams after wrapping up his collegiate career at SMSU this past season after the tight end participated at Seattle Seahawks mini-camp and had a try-out with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“Between the Seahawks and Buccaneers, I know things that I’ve got to work on. I’ve got to work on my blocking, because I’ve only been a blocking tight end for one year. That’s one thing I really have to work on, and then obviously get bigger, faster, and stronger,” said Kirk.
The multi-sport athlete only played football for one season in college, after starring for the SMSU basketball team for four years.
While there is still plenty to learn, Kirk’s family and community couldn’t be more proud.
“Our family is excited, the town is excited. He has a way to go, it may be a process, but he’s getting close. Obviously deep down, I hope he makes it big time because he works his tail off. A lot of these kids are encouraging him, the town is encouraging him, that’s the great thing about Mountain Lake. They’re encouraging his process, will it happen? We don’t know, but I know he keeps working hard. It’s exciting, it’s just hard as a father, he’s living with me, eating all my food, and he’s expensive, but we’re here to support him. I’m glad I’m here to support him because a lot of families don’t have that luxury. It’s exciting, I never thought he’d play football once he played college basketball, but he went after it, and we’ll see what happens,” said Tim Kirk, Carter’s father.
“I love football, and going into this year at Southwest, my goal was to start there, have a good season, and hopefully play professionally after. It was always in the back of my mind. Did I think it was possible? I don’t know, I’m just a small-town kid from Mountain Lake, and the fact it’s actually happening is truly awesome,” said Carter Kirk.
For now, Kirk will continue to train and be ready if he’s drafted by an XFL team while also lending a helping hand to the MLA football team alongside his father.
