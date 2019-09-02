Olive Gardens nationwide say thank you to first responders with free lunches

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - For Labor Day, Olive Garden restaurants nationwide are delivering “thank you” lunches to first responder organizations of their choice in the community.
Manager of Mankato’s Olive Garden Scott Reasor, brought the lunch to Eagle Lake’s fire department.
As an Eagle Lake native, he was proud to give back to the community.
“Today we are basically just paying tribute to the people who don’t necessarily get Labor Day off but also have to be on call. It’s just a way for a company of Olive Garden to give back to the community. And to work for a company that’s able to do stuff like this is really, truly an honor,” Reasor said.
“It’s just nice that people want to do something like this and we are very appreciative of it," said Fire Department Chief, Dan Ruschmeyer.
This is the 18th year Olive Garden restaurants have served those who serve us.
