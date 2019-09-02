St. Peter boys soccer team off to a hot start

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter boys soccer team finished last season with a 12–5-1 record.
This season the team is expecting even more from themselves.
Four games into the year and the Saints are proving to be on the fast track with a 3-0-1 record.
“I would say I’m pretty satisfied with how the season’s been going so far. We started off pretty strong, we had somewhat of a difficult schedule, we played Fairmont and Marshall and Worthington and I think we’re just carrying on that energy. I’ve been really proud of boys tempo in games and in practice and honestly I think that’s what’s been our greatest success so far is just pure effort,” Alex Nadeau, St. Peter head coach, said.
“It’s super exciting because I know we have so much potential and that we can go very far this season from what I’ve seen from our team dynamic and everything and that’s just super energizing to get on the field,” Harry Dean, senior senior center back, said.
A large part of the team’s success stems from the strong influence of the captains.
“I think that the captains as a unit have gotten a little bit more cohesive in the way they expect things from the younger guys and that’s pivotal in developing a program is you have to have the older kids hold the younger kids accountable,” Alex Nadeau, said.
“Just being vocal leaders on and off the field, no matter if it’s in the classroom, if it’s right before practice, or if it’s during practice, or even in the games they’re always letting us know as coaches and as the players letting us know what’s going on, what we’re doing wrong and what we can get it to do right so just the small things they’re doing is really improved and has helped our success,” Tanner Nadeau, St. Peter assistant coach, said.
This group of players displays their talent at games but what you don't see is all the work that goes into preparing for those contests.
“At practice, everyone’s just pushing each other, we don’t really have a big drop off especially with athletes as well so everyone’s competing, everyone’s pushing each other and our coach is, he’s pushing us to the limit,” Daniel Nadeau, senior midfielder, said.
“We did two weeks of two–a–days which is kind of insane but it definitely goes to show in the starting of our record, these guys are putting in the hard work, the sweat, the time,” Tanner Nadeau, said.
The team is putting forth their full effort because they see the potential to go deep into the season.
“I think we’ll go very far if we play as we’ve been playing and if we come together as a team more often and it’s going really well and I couldn’t be more excited for the future of the season,” Dean said.
“I think we can be pretty dangerous, we have a few things that we need to figure out but I think we’re showing good signs and we have a great group of kids that love to play, love to work hard so should be looking pretty dangerous if we figure this out,” Daniel Nadeau, said.
The Saints next contest is set for Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. as they host Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair.
