The town of Godahl holds it’s annual Labor Day celebration

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 64 years ago people came together in Godahl for butchering season.
Today the community gathering lives on.
“Back in the day before modern refrigeration they would come here and this is where the butchering would happen," says volunteer Tom Flitter. “They did this as a community when there were a lot more farm families in the area. Families would get here they’d have music they’d have ball games they’d do that. But when refrigeration came in they still wanted to have the celebration.”
The celebration includes the annual parade. The small town of Godahl located outside of St. James only has about six families left living there. However, the parade draws nearly 1,200 people.
The celebration included live music entertainment, bouncy houses, bingo and of course, food.
