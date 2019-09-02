Waseca Water Park to close for the season Labor Day evening

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca Water Park is expected to close for the season Labor Day evening at 7:00 p.m.
The team said it is staff who help keep the park open this late into the year.
It is one of the only water parks in southern Minnesota to do so.
Gabriela Rodriguez is one of those staff members.
She has been working at the park for two years.
This year, she took on the role of a lifeguard.
“I came here when I was a little kid, and I always saw the lifeguards. And I always thought I’d love to be one when I’m older," she said.
Recreation coordinator Sara McKay said the atmosphere has been great this summer and thanked the staff for their hard work.
“Our staff will come in during their practices, in between practices before school starts," she said.
She said the weather has been up and down this summer.
“You know, we’re at the mercy of nature, so we’ve had a pretty good year. August, has you know, fluctuated a little bit with the weather," she said.
Still, she and Rodriguez said the park has been a great environment to be at, and they said they are planning to open next Memorial Day weekend.
“It’s really fun having all the features we have, and then it’s a great place to just talk, have some food and just be with your friends and family," Rodriguez said.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.