American Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota deployed to help Hurricane Dorian victims

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Volunteers from Minnesota head south to lend a hand to those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
At least 37 volunteers from the American Red Cross in Minnesota have deployed to assist with hurricane relief efforts, many left before the hurricane even arrived to help support those who were seeking shelter.
The Red Cross is taking donations for hurricane victims. You can donate online, via phone call and text message. For more details find this story on our website, KEYC.COM.
