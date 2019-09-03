Boy injured after being struck by lawn mower in Madelia

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) -A two-year-old boy is critically injured after being struck by a lawn mower.
Officials responded to the scene at the 500 block of 1st Street southwest just after noon Monday
An officer arrived to find a father holding the boy with critical injuries. Both were transported to the hospital in Madelia, where the child was stabilized and airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. He is currently listed in critical condition.
An investigation determined the cause to be accidental.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.