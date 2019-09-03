Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota receives grant, support from Xcel Energy Foundation for new STEM learning initiative

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation Friday.
The grant will be used to engage visitors in Powering Play, a four-session series that is devoted to hands-on learning and experiences about energy. People of all ages will have the opportunities to explore ideas and applications related to the generation, storage, movement and use of energy.
“The Children’s Museum looks forward to working with children to uncover some of the exciting concepts related to energy,” Southern Minnesota Children’s Museum Education and Program Manager Chris McEachron said. “In addition, our exploration of wind, hydroelectric, solar, and combustion-based energy is sure to capture the imagination of all of our visitors, young and old.”
Activities associated with the first Powering Play session are scheduled to begin Thursday, Sept. 5.
