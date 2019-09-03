Gov. Walz fills First Judicial District vacancy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced the appointment of Dannia Edwards as District Country Judge in Minnesota’s First Judicial District Tuesday.
Edwards will be replacing the Honorable Thomas W. Pugh and will be chambered at Hastings in Dakota County.
“I am honored to appoint Dannia Edwards as a District Court Judge in the First Judicial District,” said Gov. Walz. “Her legal career has included a range of experiences in public service, civil rights, and education — all of which demonstrate her remarkable qualities that will serve the people of the First Judicial District well.”
The First Judicial District consists of Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Scott and Sibley Counties.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.