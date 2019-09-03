Highway 169 lanes restricted near Belgrade for sewer work

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Motorists travelling northbound on U.S. Highway 169 will encounter a lane restriction near Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato as crews work on sewer repairs.
The lanes will be restricted beginning Wednesday, Sept. 4, until Friday, Sept. 6.
The southbound lanes of Highway 169 near Belgrade Avenue will be restricted beginning Monday, Sept. 9, as crews move to the other side of the sewer that lies beneath the highway.
Additionally, both sections of Highway 169 are expected to be paved on Wednesday, Sept. 11, weather permitting.
The lane and shoulder restrictions are necessary to accommodate the replacement of the catch basins. MnDOT has experienced problems with the sewer system in this area in the past.
Motorists will need to be cautious when driving through the work area and alert for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.
