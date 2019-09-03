Mankato Clinic officially absorbs Pediatric Therapy Services

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Pediatric Therapy Services officially merged with the Mankato Clinic as of Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Pediatric Therapy Services Co-Founder and Owner Nancy Dobson is leading the new department created by the merger of the businesses, which will include physical, occupational and speech language therapies.
“I cofounded Pediatric Therapy Services in 1991. I am as passionate now, as then, to help our kids overcome challenges so they can move, play, communicate, learn and just be kids,” Dobson said. “As I plan for my retirement, I am excited to see our work continue as part of Mankato Clinic.”
As regional, independent medical groups, Mankato Clinic and Pediatric Therapy Services had developed a strong partnership and organizational leaders decided the best way to move forward was together.
“We know physical, occupational and speech language therapies are essential for many children," Mankato Clinic CEO Randy Farrow said. "We also understand families need these services close to home. We are proud to ensure that these services will continue in our community.”
The Pediatric Therapy Services team will continue to see patients at their current location and the satellite office at Mankato Clinic Children’s Health Center, Wickersham Health Campus.
The Mankato Clinic adds 25 pediatric therapists after the merger. To learn more, visit the Mankato Clinic’s website.
