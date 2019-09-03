Mankato Mindful Triathlon works to exercise body, mind

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Stephanie Fischer with the Mankato Family YMCA joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the Mankato Mindful Triathlon coming up on Sept. 28. The first event is a 5k your way, so you can choose to run, walk or prance – just get to the finish line.
Then hop on your mat for a Les Mills BODYFLOW class, a workout combining yoga, Pilates and tai chi, led by a special guest national instructor, Cambria Camillo Smith.
Click here to learn more about the event.
