Minnesota New Country School receives PLRAC Art Grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New Country School in Henderson has been awarded $4000 to provide students with eight arts and cultural related field trips during the grant period that runs from September 2019- June 2020.
The grant comes from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council (PLRAC) and the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Some of the trips that are planned include:
- Park Square Theater in St Paul, The Minnesota Orchestra
- The Guthrie Theater to see “Twelfth Night"
- The Children’s Theater to see “Cinderella”
- Stages Theater to see “Elf”
- The Minneapolis Institute of Arts
- The Walker Art Center and Minneapolis Sculpture Garden
- South Central Minnesota Gallery Tour.
