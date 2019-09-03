Minnesota New Country School receives PLRAC Art Grant

The $4000 grant will be used to provide students with eight arts and cultural related field trips

Minnesota New Country School receives PLRAC Art Grant
New Country School in Henderson has been awarded $4000 to provide students with eight arts and cultural related field trips. (Source: teacherpowered.org)
By KEYC Online Staff | September 3, 2019 at 9:48 AM CDT - Updated September 3 at 9:54 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New Country School in Henderson has been awarded $4000 to provide students with eight arts and cultural related field trips during the grant period that runs from September 2019- June 2020.

The grant comes from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council (PLRAC) and the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Some of the trips that are planned include:

  • Park Square Theater in St Paul, The Minnesota Orchestra
  • The Guthrie Theater to see “Twelfth Night"
  • The Children’s Theater to see “Cinderella”
  • Stages Theater to see “Elf”
  • The Minneapolis Institute of Arts
  • The Walker Art Center and Minneapolis Sculpture Garden
  • South Central Minnesota Gallery Tour. 

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.