Pediatric Therapy Services merge with Mankato Clinic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Pediatric Therapy Services is joining the Mankato Clinic family, offering care in physical, occupation and speech therapy.
Nancy Dobson, cofounder and owner of Pediatric Therapy Services, will lead the department, as well as continue her work as a physical therapist.
The mission remains the same: To provide therapy to children in a kid-friendly environment and empower families to help children reach their potential.
“Pediatric Therapy Services is very near and dear to my heart. I started it a little over 28 years ago with the understanding that therapy for children is very different than it is for adults and that’s just been dear to my heart. It started in a one room clinic and now we’ve grown to a big building of over 10,000 square feet and over 30 employees.”
The Pediatric Therapy Services team will continue to see patients at their normal location, 150 Saint Andrews Court, Suite 310.
