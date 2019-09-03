Pheasant Café to close by year’s end

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — A Waseca community staple will soon be closing its doors.
The Pheasant Café is closing by the end of the year.
Entrenched in the community for 46 years, the brother duo ownership thought it was time to do something different as one wants to retire.
“I moved here in November 1973 and I said I was just going to stay a couple years, resell it, move on and do something else. That was 46 years-ago, I’m still hanging out. I’ve made more friends in here in a month than I have made in other towns in years," Co-Owner Mark Worke said.
Worke says he plans to stay around town so he can keep in touch with some familiar faces.
