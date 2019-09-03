Record number of students served through Friends of Learning Back to School Project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -As the school year kicks off for many area students, one local nonprofit makes sure kids are entering the building with full backpacks.
Friends of Learning Back to School Project is serving a record 550 students in Nicollet County this year.
The effort is a collaboration between organizations like St. Peter Kiwanis, the Salvation Army and St. Peter Library.
The group set out collection barrels at Nicollet County businesses, seeking school supply donations to fill the backpacks.
