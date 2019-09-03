Sibley County receives low-income assistance grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sibley County receives some grant money from the state to help low-income families in rural parts of the county.
The county says the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources is awarding the funds as part of the Natural Resources Block Grant.
Assistance will come in the form of upgrades to non-compliant septic systems for low-income families.
Residents can apply for funds on the Sibley Soil and Water Conservation District website, at their office, or via phone at (507) 702-7077.
