Stolen van filled with artwork found

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) — A happy update to a story we brought you a few weeks ago.
A Lake Crystal artist’s van filled with artwork and supplies was stolen from her driveway on Aug. 24.
According to Malia Wiley, the van has been found with everything still inside.
Wiley posted on her Facebook page this evening that the van was located in St. James by an officer.
Even better, the van is in its same condition with all the contents inside.
Wiley thanked everyone who contributed to a GoFundMe page created for her, and said that their donations will be refunded.
