Two Truman men arrested in string of northern Iowa burglaries

EMMETSBURG, IOWA. (KEYC) -Two men from Truman are arrested in connection to multiple burglary investigations out of northern Iowa.
The Emmetsburg Police Department first responded to a burglary at Go Gutters business in late August.
As part of a joint investigation with the Truman Police Department, officials searched a home in the city of Truman.
Authorities say they found several of the items reported missing from Go Gutters along with other items linked to separate reported burglaries in the city of Emmetsburg.
Officials arrested Amber Lynn Sathoff and Jason Lee Martin, both of Truman. Both are charged with third degree burglary and burglary of a motor vehicle.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.