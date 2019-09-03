Woman hit by van; three shot on final night of Minnesota State Fair

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saint Paul police are investigating a pedestrian crash, and shootings outside of Minnesota State Fair. Both happened late Monday night.
Officers outside the fair were first called to the intersection of Snelling Avenue and Fair Place West on a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle just after 10 p.m.
Upon arrival, the woman was breathing but unresponsive.
She was transferred to Regions Hospital, where she is currently in critical condition.
Witnesses reported that there had been a fight in the area just before the woman somehow ended up in the road and was struck by a passing vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle initially stopped but left the scene after bystanders began kicking and hitting his vehicle. He drove a short distance away, pulled over and called 911.
Not long after that crash, several gunshots rang out about a block south of the crash scene.
Several officers ran toward the gunfire in an effort to find the shooter and help any victims. One adult male was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A short time later another two other victims arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
All three of the victims are expected to survive. No arrests were made as of early Tuesday morning.
