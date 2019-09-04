Agriculture Lending Conference to be hosted in New Ulm Thursday

Gislason & Hunter LLP is hosting the 32nd Agricultral Lending Conference Thursday, Sept. 5 at the New Ulm Event Center. (Source: Gislason & Hunter LLP)
By Jake Rinehart | September 4, 2019 at 3:41 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 3:47 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Gislason & Hunter LLP is hosting the 32nd Agricultral Lending Conference Thursday, Sept. 5 at the New Ulm Event Center.

The event is scheduled to run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Approximately 350 agricultural lenders will meet to discuss topics such as protection from the various disasters that have affected agriculture in 2019:

  • Weather disasters
  • Animal diseases
  • Trade challenges
  • Financial challenges

The Agricultural Lending Conference is the largest agricultural lending conference in the Midwest.

