Agriculture Lending Conference to be hosted in New Ulm Thursday

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Gislason & Hunter LLP is hosting the 32nd Agricultral Lending Conference Thursday, Sept. 5 at the New Ulm Event Center.
The event is scheduled to run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Approximately 350 agricultural lenders will meet to discuss topics such as protection from the various disasters that have affected agriculture in 2019:
- Weather disasters
- Animal diseases
- Trade challenges
- Financial challenges
The Agricultural Lending Conference is the largest agricultural lending conference in the Midwest.
