Blue Earth Area School proposes an operating levy to increase school funding

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — The amount of the proposed levy is $900 per pupil.
Voters can vote on the levy in the upcoming November ballot.
Superintendent Mandy Fletcher says the levy is to maintain course programs.
“We have a lot of course offerings that we want to keep. We’re really proud of the number of offerings, the electives we have, the college now courses and extracurriculars," she said. "We want to be able to maintain those programs and offer our students the best education as possible. And the way that we need to do that now is to go out for an operating levy and maintain those existing programs”
The operating levy would impact residential market value and not agriculture land.
The school will hold five upcoming informational meetings in the 5 towns the district serves.
