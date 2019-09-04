Duluth authorities searching for missing student

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Duluth are asking for the public’s help in finding a 21-year-old man who went missing over the weekend.
Crews could be seen searching the shoreline along Duluth's lake walk near Veterans Park last night.
Jacob Michael Lavoie was last seen at Grandma's Sports Garden in Canal Park on Saturday, Aug. 31 around midnight.
Lavoie is described as 5 feet and 10 inches tall and 150 pounds.
He has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike baseball hat, red/salmon long sleeve shirt and jeans.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.