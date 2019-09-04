Emerald ash borer confirmed in Steele County

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirms emerald ash borer in Steele County.
A tree care professional contacted the MDA last week after noticing several dying ash trees in the city of Medford. MDA did collect a sample, which confirmed the invasive insect.
The insect kills ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients through the trunk.
Because it's the first time it has been identified in Steele County, the MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine to limit the movement of firewood and ash material.
Steele County is the 20th Minnesota County now under a full or partial quarantine to prevent the spread of the destructive tree pest.
