Gas line breaks at site of new Caribou Coffee in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Crews responded to a broken gas line Tuesday morning in St. Peter.
It happened around 10 a.m. on the corner of Minnesota Avenue and Ramsey Street.
Construction crews accidentally hit a gas line at the site of the old Shell gas station, where a Caribou Coffee is being built.
The St. Peter Fire Department, Center Point Energy, MnDOT and Minnesota State Patrol were all at the scene.
They determined the break was minor, and no roads or businesses needed to be closed.
