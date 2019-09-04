Local named Regional Vice President for Ducks Unlimited

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A local woman has been appointed Regional Vice President of Region Three for Ducks Unlimited.
Ruth Hoefs got involved with the organization about 20 years ago and was appointed to the vice president position in June.
Her duties will be to oversee the Minnesota portion of Region 3, which includes Wisconsin and Michigan, and help the organization progress in the state.
“Without it we aren’t going to have our water supply that everyone counts on, we’re not going to have places for people to enjoy outdoor activities if we don’t start conserving the acres and we also aren’t going to have the wildlife to see,” Hoefs said.
The organization works to conserve grasslands and wetlands for ducks and other creatures that live in the habitat.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.