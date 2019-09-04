Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic hosting Health Clinic for Hunters, Photo Contest

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — As hunting season draws closer, the Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic is hosting their second Health Clinic for Hunters.
On Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 7 to 9 a.m., hunters can go to the clinic and check their health for $60.
Basic tests including an EKG, blood pressure, oxygen levels and vision screenings will be available with no appointment necessary.
“We’ve all heard the stories of people collapsing out in the woods maybe having a heart attack or becoming very winded without any cause prior to the strenuous activity. We want to make sure our hunters are safe. They get basic screening tests that could alert them that there is something else wrong that they maybe need to see their provider,” Madelia Clinic Manager Cindy Lehman said.
A hunting photo contest is also being held. Photos can be submitted to the clinic by dropping off an 8 x 10 or by clicking on this link.
Photos will be voted, on during the clinic with a $50 gift card to Sorenson True Value in Madelia as the prize.
