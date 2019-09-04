Madelia, Le Sueur install prescription drop-off boxes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Two area communities have a new place for residents to drop off unneeded prescription drugs.
A grant from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has allowed Madelia to install one at the entry way of the city hall.
A new drop off location was also recently installed in Le Sueur. You can find it in the Le Sueur Police Department’s lobby.
Both locations accept prescription, over the counter and pet medications. Items like needles, IV bags, chemotherapy drugs, or medical equipment are not accepted in the bin.
