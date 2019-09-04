Madison Lake Auxiliary asking for new socks for veterans

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madison Lake Auxiliary is teaming up with the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans by urging the community to donate an item that is often forgotten, socks.
Madison Lake Auxiliary supports veterans in the community and in surrounding communities with financial needs and other resources.
Something they're hoping the community donates: new and unused socks.
It's in conjunction with Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans Stand-Down event offering veterans assistance with everything from housing and employment to meals and clothing.
“We thought, okay, at Stand-Down, there are free resources for the veterans, they can go get financial assistance, legal assistance, they can get free suit for interviews, all of these resources, but when it comes down to it, you always forget about socks,” said president of Madison Lake Auxiliary, Stacey Gore.
The Stand-Down event is on October 26 at the Mankato Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sock donations can be dropped off at CornerStone State Bank or Main Street Cuts in Madison Lake.
