Man charged with criminal vehicular injury following DWI arrest in June

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man faces charges stemming from a crash in June which left two injured.
Darrell Sims II was allegedly intoxicated when he crashed into a vehicle while turning on Stadium Road in Mankato.
The criminal complaint shows that the passenger of the car Sims was driving complained of minor chest pain and the driver of the other vehicle said she had an injured arm.
According to the complaint, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tested Sims’ blood-alcohol-content, which measured at .182.
He faces two gross misdemeanor charges of criminal vehicular injury and two more of third-degree driving while intoxicated.
Sims also faces a misdemeanor charge for driving with a revoked license.
