Mankato pastor warns of scams targeting area churchgoers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato pastor is warning his congregation about a scam that is targeting churchgoers.
Pastor Peterson of Mankato’s Mt. Olive Lutheran Church was alerted to a scam after a member of his congregation told the pastor about a text message she received.
The parishioner told Pastor Peterson that she had received a text message from someone claiming to be from Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. She said that the person who texted her was asking her for financial assistance.
The parishioner consulted with Pastor Peterson about this incident and Pastor Peterson assured her, and the remainder of his congregation, that if he, or other church leaders, were looking to collect donations, he would never send that information out through text message.
Pastor Peterson reassured his congregation that if the church is seeking donations, they will alert the congregation through formal channels of communication.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.