Over 800 students attend part-time job fair

“We know that a big part of a student’s education doesn’t just happen in the classroom or in their course work, said Assistant Director of MSU’s Career and Development Center Mandy Weister. "You learn so many skills that make you career ready in that organization, that volunteer position or part-time job. Getting involved outside the classroom helps you build that resume, helps you be career ready for that first full-time job and really just gives you that awesome college experience.”