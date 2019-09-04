River’s Edge Hospital serves large veteran population as St. Peter’s only urgent care authorized VA provider

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — River’s Edge Hospital is one of few southern Minnesota hospitals to have VA authorization.
The St. Peter location became authorized following the Veteran’s Affairs Mission Act of 2018.
This means veterans who are VA benefit eligible or have been receiving VA health care benefits within the last 24 months – now have the option to go to authorized urgent care clinics to receive care for things such as bruises, sprains, sore throats and more.
Prior to River’s Edge, St. Peter didn’t have a VA authorized option for local veterans.
“We have a really large veteran community here in St. Peter and one of the things and one of the reasons why we wanted to become authorized for this benefit for our veteran is because of the population and because the other authorized centers were so far away,” River’s Edge Hospital’s Chief Marketing and Development Officer Stephanie Holden said.
Veterans can go to the facility and state their VA benefits eligibility after the staff verifies eligibility, the patient can receive treatment.
