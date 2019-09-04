SERVPRO distributes emergency assistance bags to local fire departments

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A local cleanup company partners with local fire stations to offer relief to families who've experienced house fires.
SERVPRO of Mankato and Owatonna distributed 150 emergency assistance bags to the North Mankato, Owatonna and Waseca fire stations.
The emergency assistance bags contain first aid kids, personal hygiene items, as well as a stuffed animals for kids who may have had to leave their favorite toy behind when evacuating a home.
