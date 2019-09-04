Soy Innovation Campus beginning permit processing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Soybean Growers’ Association’s latest project passes another hurdle with the permit processing for the project underway.
The Soy Innovation Campus includes a large crush facility for most soybeans, a biodiesel facility and a smaller crush site for specialty seeds to be placed in Crookston.
The permit processing comes after Minnesota legislature approved $5 million in funding toward the Soy Innovation Campus.
A partnership with Epitome Energy and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and the Minnesota Soybean Growers’ Association is making the campus a reality.
“It’s really exciting, we’ve got other companies we’ve been talking to that see the innovation campus as a mechanism to test out some of their new products, also, we’ve got a couple companies that would be interested in co-locating,” said Minnesota Soybean Growers’ Association senior director of product development and commercialization, Mike Youngerberg.
Epitome Energy received a $250,000 dollar loan from the city of Crookston toward the building which, according to a University of Minnesota study, will contribute nearly $323 million in new economic revenue.
