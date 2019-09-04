USWNT Victory Tour stops in St. Paul inspiring many

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The U.S. Women's National Soccer team has made history on and off the field and as a part of their victory tour – fans in Minnesota got a chance to see it with their own eyes.
With two consecutive world cup titles and four all–time, the squad drew a sellout crowd of 19,600 to Minnesota’s capital.
And the atmosphere had some fans nostalgic about past titles.
“I went to go see Mia Hamm and the team of ’99 that won the world cup, I saw them on that victory tour – and so we wanted to make sure that when the chance came to see them here in Minneapolis, my kids had that same opportunity because we love soccer,” Brooklyn Park resident Emily Arias said.
The love of soccer was contagious.
“I love soccer!” Lydia Pottle said.
Lydia’s father Robb Pottle is proud of her love for the game and sees how the group’s success can be a positive influence on her.
“Having a daughter is also really special to see the women do so well and being able to support that,” Pottle said.
There’s not many teams that can contest the current U.S. women’s squad and following the 3-0 shut out, Maureen McKamey was taken aback by the talent the team displayed.
“It’s amazing to see them just perform to the point that nobody can compete with them,” Minneapolis native McKamey said.
This marks the third game of five in the Victory Tour. Next the team will face Korea Republic on October 3rd.
