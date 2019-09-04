VINE hosts “Discover Your Path for Historical Research” Thursday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action is hosting Discover Your Path for Historical Research Thursday, Sept. 5 from 1:00–2:30 p.m. at the VINE Adult Community Center.
Blue Earth County Historical Society Communications and Archives Manager Heather Harren will present the Discover Your Path for Historical Research.
History buffs and beginners are welcome to attend this event and learn more about what the Blue Earth County’s Research Center has to offer.
This event is free for VINE members and open to the public for $5.
For more information or to register, call (507) 387-1666 or visit VINE’s official website.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.