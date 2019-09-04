Watertown boater missing on Minnesota River near Belle Plain

BELLE PLAIN, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are searching for a missing boater on the Minnesota River near Belle Plaine.
Officials have identified the missing man as 62-year-old Bruce Copenhaver of Watertown, Minnesota.
Family members say he left to go fishing between 8 and 8:30 Monday morning.
Authorities say his boat was found running and unoccupied near the shoreline a few hours later. His truck and boat trailer were also found at the boat landing in Belle Plaine.
Officials say it's the unpredictable waters that have made the search so challenging.
“Minnesota River is always very strong in this area, it’s a very curvy area with a lot of debris in the river,” says Scott Haas, Emergency Management Director at Scott County.
Officials say this incident is not considered suspicious and the search remains active.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.