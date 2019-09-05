Beginning farmer tax credit application deadline reminder

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture wants to remind beginning farmers to apply for Beginning Farmer Tax Credit by October 1.
Beginning Farmer Tax Credit provides the beginning farmer access to land or equipment they might not normally have.
To qualify, the applicant must be a Minnesota resident, have a net worth less than $836,000 dollars, provide projected earning statements and completed an approved financial management plan.
uu“The beginning farmer is going up against a non-beginning farmer, the fact that the asset owner gets tax credit might make them lean more toward providing that asset for the beginning farmer to either buy or lease,” said finance and budget with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, Matthew McDevitt.
The application can be found on the Minnesota Department of Agriculture website with a direct link attached here.
