Body of missing boater in Scott County recovered

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Authorities recover the body of a missing boater in Scott County.
Officials say the body of 62-year-old Bruce Copenhaver of Watertown, Minnesota, was found Thursday morning in the Minnesota River near Belle Plaine.
He had been missing since leaving to go fishing Monday morning.
He was located about 500 yards from where his unoccupied boat was found on Monday.
No foul play is suspected.
An official cause of death will be determined by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
