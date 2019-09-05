2020 CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour now accepting submissions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour is now accepting sculpture submissions for the 2020 tour.
The deadline for submissions is Nov. 1. Artists will receive a $1,000 stipend for each sculpture that is accepted.
The 2020 Walking Sculpture Tour is planned to include 30 sculptures in the core blocks of Mankato and North Mankato. The sculptures are displayed in those areas beginning May 2020 and lasting until April 2021.
For more information on the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour and how to submit artwork, visit the CityArt website.
