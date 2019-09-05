Construction for Le Sueur County sewer project set to begin

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction gets underway next week on a sewer project in Le Sueur County.
The West Jefferson Sewer Project is expected to take about eight months.
It'll extend north of highway 99 from Cleveland to West Jefferson Lake.
The county is set to receive just over 6 million dollars in state grants and loans for the project.
“The biggest need or the biggest benefit for this is, it will remove the sewage treatment from within the area and move it to the Cleveland area which will provide –I wouldn’t say necessarily better treatment – but just a better option for them as far as space and the limited availability for them,” Le Sueur county administrator Darrell Pettis said.
Pettis says the project will also help improve the issue of potential phosphorus and nitrogen from septic systems.
He urges to community to be patient through the construction.
Construction is set to begin on the September 16th.
