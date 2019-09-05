MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 100 Deadliest Days on Minnesota’s roads concluded Labor Day, proving once again to be a tragic travel period.
According to the Department of Public Safety, there were 132 deaths on the roads this summer, including a two-car accident that took six lives.
The 132 lives lost represent 57% of all traffic fatalities so far in 2019.
Nine more people were killed compared to this same time period last year.
Preliminary numbers show that of the 132 deaths at least 10 are known to be distraction related, 22 were not wearing their seat belt and 32 were alcohol related.
