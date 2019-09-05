GFW School Board approves referendum; vote coming in November

GIBBON, Minn. (KEYC) — The Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop School Board unanimously approved a purchase agreement for 50 acres of land.
The purchase will be made and finalized if the new school bond referendum passes Nov. 5.
Currently, the district has three buildings in all three of their district's towns.
They want to combine K-12 in one school, on the edge of Gibbon.
“I want you to get all the information and be an educated voter," Superintendent Lonnie Seifert said. "Get the information and if you still look at it and say I can’t support it, at least you were educated when you voted. I think when you start looking at the long-term plans for the district, this is something that we really do need to seriously have.”
For more information on the referendum, taxes and cost, visit the GFW School District’s webpage here.
